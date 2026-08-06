Power outage leaves most of Georgia in the dark

A power outage has left most of the former Soviet republic of Georgia in the dark. The problem may have been caused by planned tests at a large hydroelectric power plant, Russian media reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA writes.

According to Russian news agencies, as of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, major cities, including the capital of the 3.7 million-strong country, Tbilisi, were left without electricity.

The agencies quoted Giorgi Pangani, a representative of the local energy and water regulation commission, as saying that the incident coincided with a preventive maintenance operation.

After two power outages last month, the planned tests were undertaken to identify weaknesses in Georgia's electricity transmission infrastructure, Pangani said.

According to him, an investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the latest accident.