The situation is now critical! The Ebola epidemic in DR Congo is entering a new phase

The Ebola epidemic in the eastern part of DR Congo is "more critical than ever", the international humanitarian organization "Doctors Without Borders" said.

The agency notes that this comes at a time when the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is visiting the region to support the strengthening of measures aimed at slowing the fastest-growing Ebola epidemic in the world.

Nearly two and a half months after the outbreak began, "Doctors Without Borders" warn that the virus is spreading "at an alarming and unprecedented rate, despite the relentless efforts of frontline medical teams."

The number of Ebola cases reached 3,874 on Monday, including 1,751 deaths, according to the latest figures released by the DR Congo's health ministry last night.

A major challenge is that health authorities in DR Congo are still unable to identify enough people who have been in contact with infected people to protect them from infection.

According to "Doctors Without Borders", around 90% of those admitted to the Bunia treatment centre have not been identified as having had contact with infected people before. Public health experts see contact tracing as key to containing the outbreak.

If more than 90% of contacts can be identified, isolated and treated at the first signs of infection, the outbreak can be brought under control, health experts say.

"There is an urgent need for greater community engagement. Successful responses can only be taken and led by local organizations," said Doctors Without Borders.

Widespread distrust of authorities, coupled with ongoing fighting in rebel-held areas, are significantly undermining these efforts.

The current Ebola outbreak is the largest ever in DR Congo. The start of the country's rainy season is expected to make transport and humanitarian operations even more difficult.