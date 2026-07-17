The new wave of drone attacks and artillery shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) after 00:00 on July 17 caused material damage and fires in several Russian regions.

According to official reports from local authorities, the strikes were mainly directed at border areas and the energy and logistics infrastructure of the Russian Federation, which has been under systematic pressure from Kiev in recent days.

Injuries and material damage in Belgorod region

The most tense situation remains in the immediate vicinity of the front line. The governor of the Belgorod region announced in the early morning hours that as a result of midnight artillery shelling and kamikaze drone attacks, one civilian death was recorded in a border settlement. Private residential buildings and civilian cars were hit. Local emergency services are working to clear the debris.

According to reports cited by Reuters, the attacks in the region are part of an escalating exchange of fire on civilian and logistical areas on both sides of the border.

Strikes deep into Russian territory and attacks on the “shadow fleet“

The wave of attacks after midnight is a continuation of Ukraine's intensified tactics of striking targets deep inside Russia's rear in order to limit fuel supplies to the army. In Saratov region, Governor Roman Busargin confirmed another drone attack in the area of the city of Engels, where a strategic air base is located. According to him, there was damage to civilian infrastructure, but according to preliminary data, no civilians were injured, euromaidanpress.com reported.

In parallel, the Ukrainian forces for unmanned systems continue their massive pressure in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas. According to Al-Jazeera, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked dozens of Russian transport and commercial vessels, including oil tankers from the so-called “shadow fleet”. These operations are contributing to a serious fuel shortage and forcing the redirection of Russian grain and raw material exports away from the Sea of Azov.

Final assessment and context of the escalation

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that air defense (ADF) systems on duty had intercepted and destroyed most of the Ukrainian drones launched over the border Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions, as well as over the more inland regions.

The nighttime strikes by the Ukrainian Air Force come at a time of heavy Russian air attacks on cities in Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours, Russian ballistic missiles and drones have attacked the capital Kiev and the port city of Odessa, causing destruction in residential areas and taking the lives of more than 13 people. Both warring parties continue to officially deny deliberately targeting civilian objects, describing their attacks as strikes on the enemy's military and economic logistics.