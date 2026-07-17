UN condemns attacks on civilian infrastructure in Middle East

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned today the attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Middle East, calling them “unacceptable“, reported Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

Iran accused the United States of attacking Iranian transport and telecommunications networks, and announced that it was taking “responding” actions for this reason, AFP reports.

“The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the ongoing military escalation between Iran and the United States,“ Guterres' spokesman, Farhan Haq, said at a press briefing. “He is particularly concerned about the attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran and across the region. Such attacks are unacceptable," Haq added.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity announced earlier today that a Kuwaiti power plant had been hit in an Iranian attack and caused damage. The armed forces of Jordan, Bahrain and Qatar said in turn that they remained ready to repel air strikes.

Against this backdrop, the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz that ignored warnings and tried to pass without permission from the Guard, Reuters reported, citing Iran's Tasnim news agency.

At the same time, another Iranian agency, Noor, reported that explosions were heard in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. The city is located on the Iranian coast of the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters notes that it could not independently verify reports from other sources that a woman was killed and her child was injured in the attack in Bandar Abbas.