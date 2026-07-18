Trump threatens Canada with tariffs over wildfire smoke ahead of World Cup final

Relations between the US and Canada have reached a new critical point after US President Donald Trump used the social network Truth Social to make direct economic threats to the northern neighbor.

The reason is the unprecedented air pollution in the Northeastern States and the Great Lakes region, caused by the large-scale Canadian wildfires. The situation is extremely delicate, as the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is scheduled for Sunday, to be played at the outdoor facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Ecological invasion" and threats to billions

In his official statement, Trump accused Canadian authorities of “willful negligence“ regarding forest management and clearing of dry vegetation. According to him, the United States is subjected to an “unnecessary invasion of dirty, polluted and unhealthy air“, which is costing the American economy billions of dollars.

"The costs of this pollution must necessarily be added to the tariffs that Canada currently pays" – Trump was categorical in his publication, quoted by CNBC.

Currently, Canadian exports to the US are already subject to heavy tariffs following last year's trade disputes, but Trump is ready to expand them, despite the Supreme Court's legal restrictions on the use of emergency powers. Republicans, including Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio, went even further, threatening to introduce legislation to impose sanctions on the Canadian government and revoke visas.

Ottawa's response: Climate is a shared responsibility

The Canadian response was not long in coming. Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected accusations of mismanagement and stressed that his country is battling more than 880 active fires (more than 110 of which are out of control), mostly in Northwestern Ontario, where entire indigenous communities have been burned to the ground.

In a statement reported by BBC News, Carney said in French during a press conference:

"Fighting climate change is everyone's responsibility – really to everyone, including the United States".

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also joined the debate, calling on American politicians to send firefighters and firefighting planes instead of criticizing, recalling that Canada has always helped the United States in disasters in California and North Carolina.

2026 World Cup final under environmental risk

The most immediate diplomatic and sporting problem remains the fate of the final clash of the World Cup on Sunday. Dense orange smog has already forced Major League Soccer (MLS) to cancel matches and Major League Baseball (MLB) to change its schedules due to the dangerous air index.

The world football headquarters is in constant contact with the White House. As reported by Forbes, FIFA President Gianni Infantino held talks with the US administration at Trump Tower in New York to assess the health risks to players and fans.

US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra confirmed to Global News that Donald Trump will not hesitate to request a postponement of the game if weather conditions endanger people in the stadium. However, forecasters from the US National Weather Service express moderate optimism that expected rain and a change in wind direction over the weekend could clear the skies over New Jersey just before the first whistle.