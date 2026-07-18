Indian activist hospitalized after 20 days of hunger strike

Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly taken to a hospital after 20 days of a hunger strike in protest against the Indian exam system, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

The 59-year-old Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accused of fraud that led to the cancellation of an exam taken by two million medical students in May.

According to local media, the cancellation led to the suicide of several candidates.

In recent weeks, hundreds of students have joined Wangchuk around his stage located at the Jantar Mantar observatory in the capital New Delhi.

"In accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court and "On medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to a hospital for necessary medical attention," the Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner said.

A video captured at Jantar Mantar shows the confusion of several of his supporters as police officers holding white sheets quickly evacuate him from the scene.

"While executing the court orders, the protesters tried to obstruct, leading to a minor scuffle," the statement said. The police urged the protesters to leave the scene "peacefully and as soon as possible."

Other demonstrations were organised by the satirical online movement "People's Cockroach Party", which has recently emerged on social media. The party was founded by an Indian student who recently graduated from Boston University — Abhijit Deepke — in response to a statement by the Chief Justice of India, who called young critics of the government "cockroaches" and "parasites".

A well-known environmentalist and public figure, Sonam Wangchuk is the most prominent participant in the hunger strike. Released in March after six months in detention for protesting in support of autonomy for the Himalayan region of Ladakh, he joined the "cockroaches" movement.

Several members of opposition parties have expressed support for Wangchuk and the student activists.

However, his health has deteriorated in recent days. On Thursday, a Delhi court ordered doctors to monitor his condition daily.