Tehran has filed nearly 350 lawsuits against the US and Israel for war damages

A court in Tehran has filed at least 350 lawsuits against the US and Israel for damages caused to the Islamic Republic and its citizens during two wars - in the summer of 2025 and the spring of 2026. This was announced by Iranian judiciary spokesman Eshaq Jahangir.

„To date, Branch 55 of the Civil Court in Tehran has filed 260 lawsuits against the US and the Zionist regime (referring to Israel). "Over 300,000 individuals and legal entities are involved in these cases," he said during a press conference, referring to the damage caused by the 12-day war of June 2025.

Regarding the damage caused by the US and Israel during the war that began on February 28, 2026, Jahangir noted that the collection of documentation and information is still ongoing. "To date, 90 cases have been filed in the Ramadan war case and their consideration is ongoing," he added.