Iran accused the US of wanting to disrupt its transit routes with other countries

The US, through its attacks on transport and logistics infrastructure in southern Iran, is seeking to completely disrupt the Islamic Republic's trade routes with other countries, according to the country's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

“The enemy's goal is not only to create a stalemate in Iran, but also to disrupt the country's communications and transit routes with other countries. Today, the main competition between the countries is for corridors and transit routes, while the enemy is trying to isolate Iran from regional and international communication networks,“ she was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

The latest escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the US military carried out several strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the end of the truce with Iran. In response, Tehran began to strike American targets in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman.