The rapid remilitarization of fascism is a consequence of pan-European racist logic. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, commenting on the opinion of Palantir CEO Alex Karp about post-war Germany.

The diplomat noted that in his book “Technological Republic“, as well as in the company's controversial manifesto, the Palantir CEO wrote that “the post-war castration of Germany and Japan must be reversed“ and that Europe “pays a high price“ for the disarmament of Hitler's Reich. “This also contains thoughts worthy of Karp's Nazi idols: “Some cultures have led to vital achievements.“ “Others have turned out to be mediocre or even worse - regressive and harmful“, Zakharova added on her Telegram channel.

“This rapid remilitarization of fascism is a natural consequence of the pan-European racist, colonial logic, where there are superior nations and unworthy cultures subjected to destruction. The Second World War, unfortunately, did not completely eliminate this logic: in fact, no one disarmed West Germany after the war, and Alex Karp is not just being hypocritical here, he is deliberately misinforming the reader. West Germany was almost immediately integrated into the anti-Soviet bloc as a striking force“, she wrote.