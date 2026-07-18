Guests Poisoned During Reception at French Embassy in Yerevan

The French Embassy in Armenia has confirmed food poisoning among guests who attended a reception at the diplomatic mission on the occasion of the national holiday Bastille Day. The reception was held in Yerevan on July 14 and was attended, among others, by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

„Guests who attended the reception at the French Embassy on the occasion of the National Holiday on July 14, 2026, reported symptoms of food poisoning. The French Embassy sincerely apologizes to those who may have experienced inconvenience. "We hope that the cause of these symptoms will be identified," the French diplomatic mission in Yerevan said in a statement on Facebook.

Armenian media earlier reported that several citizens who attended a reception at the French embassy had sought medical attention in the city with signs of food poisoning. There was no information on the number of victims.