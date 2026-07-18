Thirty villages in southern Iran left without drinking water due to US strikes

US strikes on Hormozgan province in southern Iran have cut off drinking water supply to approximately 30 villages, according to Iranian parliamentarian Abdulkarim Hashemi Nahl-Ebrahimi.

“The water treatment plant responsible for water supply to western Jask county has been attacked. This has cut off water supply to approximately 30 villages in the area,“ he said in an interview with the Tasnim news agency. According to the MP, the desalination plants were not completely destroyed, but the pumping stations that transported seawater to the desalination plants suffered significant damage.

Nahl Ebrahimi called the US actions “inhumane and inhumane in every respect” and called for symmetrical strikes against the enemy.