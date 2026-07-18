Fire in Norway destroys 100 houses (VIDEO)

Over 400 people have been evacuated after a fire in the city of Drammen, according to the mayor of the city of Kjell Arne Hermansen. The fire has destroyed more than 100 homes, and local media is calling it the biggest fire in a century.

“Over 400 people have registered at our evacuation centers“, Hermansen said, quoted by the newspaper VG. Residents of the affected area have been evacuated to city hotels. Some have temporarily stayed with friends and relatives, Hermansen said.

As of 9:00 a.m. local time, the fire was still not under control, but its spread had slowed, police said. The fire is localized mainly in forest belts and there is currently no danger of it spreading to new buildings. Planes continue to drop water on the affected areas. Heavy rainfall is expected in the region on Saturday, which local authorities hope will help bring the fire under control.

The fire in Drammen, 40 km from Oslo, began on Friday when an apartment building caught fire for unknown reasons. The fire soon spread to neighboring buildings and by Friday evening more than 100 residential buildings had been destroyed. Two people were hospitalized, one firefighter suffered minor injuries, and several police officers were poisoned by smoke inhalation during the evacuation. According to local authorities, no one is missing as a result of the emergency.