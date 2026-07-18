The launch pads, warehouses and supply lines for Ukrainian drones must be disabled. Kiev will have to pay for every dead Russian family and every wounded Russian. This was stated by Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Relations.

“The launch pads from which these drones are launched, the workshops where they are assembled, warehouses and supply lines from abroad - all this must be disabled. Those who send drones to our cities should not have a single button to press. Every dead family, every wounded person - this is a bill that the enemy will have to pay in full“, Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the regime in Kiev has long ceased to distinguish between a military facility and a "sleeping city". "For them, a logistics warehouse, an oil depot and a maternity hospital are targets of the same order. This is terrorism," the deputy stressed.

On the morning of July 18, it was reported that Wildberries' logistics facilities in Kotovsk (Tambov region) and Elektrostal (Moscow region) were attacked. There were casualties and deaths.