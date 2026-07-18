Two buses collide, injuring 40 people in Czech Republic

Forty people were injured in a collision between two buses near the village of Oleksovice in the southeastern Czech Republic, according to Mihaela Bočová, a spokeswoman for the Czech Republic's Joint Rescue and Fire Service.

„Forty people were injured in a collision between two buses near Oleksovice, 10 of whom are seriously or moderately injured“, the spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the ČTK news agency.

A child was among the injured, but he suffered minor injuries. Thirteen rescue and medical teams arrived at the scene. Traffic at the scene was temporarily stopped. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.