Serbian President Alexander Vucic officially announced that the following early parliamentary elections in Serbia will be held within the next 80 to 120 days. The information was released this afternoon by BTA and confirmed by leading media outlets in the region.

In a statement to the Serbian television “Informer“, Vucic explained that he will participate in the upcoming election campaign in his capacity as an ordinary citizen, and not as an acting head of state. The move follows his earlier statement from late June, when he announced his intention to soon to resign and revealed to the “Financial Times“ that he plans to return to the post of prime minister after the early vote.

The Serbian leader used the airwaves to deliver sharp criticism of the student protest movement, which gained serious momentum after the tragedy with the collapsed canopy at the Novi Sad train station in 2024. According to publications in the daily newspaper “Dnevnik“, Vučić identified the students' potential candidates as “incompetent“ and stated that many of them are in fact “parasites on the state account“, receiving salaries from state institutions.

The political situation in Belgrade remains dynamic, with elections expected to be held before the beginning of December 2026, with the parliamentary vote taking precedence over the presidential vote.