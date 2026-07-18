Suitcase with human remains found in Athens

A horrifying discovery shook the Greek capital this Saturday. A suitcase containing parts of a dismembered human body was found in an abandoned building in the central Athens neighborhood of “Kipseli“.

The alarm was raised around 2:00 p.m. local time by a homeless man. He smelled a strong, unpleasant odor coming from the abandoned building on “Evelpidon“ street. According to unofficial information from Greek media, a human limb was even protruding from the bag.

Law enforcement officers immediately cordoned off the crime scene. Forensic scientists and medical examiners arrived at the scene to conduct an initial examination. According to police sources quoted by skai.gr., the remains found are most likely those of a woman. The official investigation into the serious criminal offense has been taken over by the newly established Directorate for Combating Organized Crime in Greece. At present, the identity of the victim and the exact causes of death remain unknown.

Sources: ekathimerini.com and greekreporter.com