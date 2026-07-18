Gulf States Condemn Iranian Attacks as War Crimes

The US-Iran Conflict in the Middle East has reached a critical point, provoking sharp international reactions and intense diplomatic activity.

The situation in the region remains extremely tense after another wave of airstrikes that hit key civilian targets.

Gulf States Take a Hard Line

The Arab Gulf States have categorically defined Iranian attacks on civilian infrastructure as "war crimes". The position was officially expressed by the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council after Iranian drones and missiles struck strategic sites, including water desalination plants and power plants in Kuwait and Bahrain, France 24 reported. These actions left thousands of residents without access to drinking water and led to the temporary closure of the airspace over Kuwait.

Tehran claims that its retaliatory strikes are aimed at US military bases in the region, but the destruction of the water supply and energy network has raised humanitarian concerns from the UN. Experts remind that the Geneva Convention explicitly prohibits targeting facilities vital to the survival of the civilian population, CNN adds.

Urgent talks between Moscow and Abu Dhabi

Against the backdrop of the military escalation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held an urgent telephone conversation with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two diplomats discussed the critical situation in the Persian Gulf and expressed deep concern over the growing tensions, Anadolu Agency reported.

During the conversation, Lavrov and the UAE Foreign Minister called for:

Immediate cessation of all military actions in the region.

of all military actions in the region. Return to the diplomatic process to find a sustainable peace solution.

to find a sustainable peace solution. Ensuring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for global energy supplies.

Moscow and Abu Dhabi stressed that causing damage to the civilian population and civilian infrastructure is absolutely unacceptable and contributes to the destabilization of the entire Middle East.

The suspension of commercial traffic through the strait has already led to a serious spike in oil prices on international markets, which is increasing pressure on world leaders to urgently de-escalate the conflict.