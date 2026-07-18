Iran reports dozens of casualties in new US strikes

The situation in the Middle East has undergone a critical escalation after Iranian officials announced that At least 50 people have been killed and over 500 injured in the latest massive airstrikes carried out by the US armed forces. The attacks, which mark another night of intensive bombing, have seriously affected critical civilian and military infrastructure in the southern parts of the country.

Washington and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) have confirmed the operations, but have categorically stated that the targets were exclusively military objects related to logistics and Iran's ability to block shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to sources on Al Jazeera, the Iranian Ministry of Health is warning that the death toll could rise as many of the injured are in critical condition in hospitals in Hormozgan province.

In response to the growing conflict, regional diplomacy is being urgently activated. Turkey's Foreign Ministry announced that the country's first diplomat Hakan Fidan is leaving for an official visit to Qatar. Ankara's mission aims to coordinate mediation efforts with Doha to immediately de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Reuters reports that during the talks in Qatar, Turkey will emphasize the importance of securing trade routes and will try to bring the parties back to the negotiating table before the conflict spreads to the entire region. Qatar, which has traditionally maintained good relations with Tehran, is already under pressure after Iranian retaliatory drone and missile strikes hit neighboring Gulf states in recent hours.