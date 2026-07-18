Iran announces end of agreement with US

The Iranian government officially announced today that the framework agreement between Iran and the US, concluded in mid-June, is no longer valid.

The news came on Saturday afternoon after a series of dramatic events in the Middle East, marked by a fierce exchange of blows.

According to information from world and Bulgarian news agencies, cited by BTA, Iran has completely stopped fulfilling its commitments under the memorandum of understanding.

Broken commitments and military escalation

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi made an extraordinary statement to state television, also broadcast by the FARS and Tasnim agencies. He stressed that Tehran was forced to make this decision because the US had violated its obligations through a series of “aggressive actions“.

“Iran has suspended the agreement. "We are busy defending our country and no longer feel bound by the agreements," Garibabadi said.

The collapse of diplomatic efforts coincided with increased military activity. The Pentagon launched airstrikes in southern Iran for the seventh consecutive night, targeting targets around the strategic Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran launched a massive missile and drone attack on US allies in the Persian Gulf, striking key energy and water infrastructure in Kuwait.

What did the failed pact provide?

The framework agreement, signed digitally in June, was intended to end hostilities and pave the way for a lasting peace within 60 days. The document included:

Freedom of Navigation: Full opening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the US naval blockade.

Full opening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the US naval blockade. Economic Stimuli: Suspension of new sanctions by Washington and gradual unfreezing of Iranian assets.

Suspension of new sanctions by Washington and gradual unfreezing of Iranian assets. Nuclear control: A commitment by Tehran not to develop nuclear weapons during the negotiations.

Following the renewal of US sanctions and the subsequent mutual strikes, the fragile diplomatic agreement has finally collapsed. Iranian state television is expected to broadcast an emergency address by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei later.