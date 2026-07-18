New Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 9

New Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City today, July 18, 2026, killed at least nine Palestinians, including three children and six adults. The information was confirmed by local health officials to world agencies, with media outlets such as The Associated Press and The Washington Post.

According to Dr. Mohammed Abu Selmiya, director of the Shifa Hospital, where the bodies of the dead were taken, the attack on an apartment in the Nasr neighborhood killed five people, including three children aged between 8 and 18. Six more people were wounded in the same attack, four of whom were minors. A second strike hit a group of people in the “Zeytun“ neighborhood, killing four people and critically wounding another civilian.

The Israeli army announced that the target of the operation was Hamas terrorist infrastructure and fighters. Despite a ceasefire reached in October last year, Israel continues to carry out daily strikes on the Palestinian enclave, arguing that it is eliminating threats from extremists. The two sides continue to exchange mutual accusations of violating the ceasefire. According to data from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, cited in reports by Al Jazeera, at least 1,127 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began.