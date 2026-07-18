Another case of acute tension surrounding the mobilization process in Ukraine has caused massive public reactions.

A video clip distributed on social networks shows how employees of the Territorial Collection Center (TCC) in Lviv are exercising physical violence against a civilian.

The incident occurred on "Halytska" Square in the city center in the afternoon hours of July 17. The footage shows men in military uniform kicking a man who has fallen to the ground, then forcibly dragging him towards a service van. According to information from the Ukrainian media Novosti.Live and official data from the Lviv region police, the victim is a 34-year-old local resident. According to a preliminary assessment by law enforcement agencies, the man received „minor bodily injuries“.

The local police department has initiated pre-trial proceedings under Art. 125, para. 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for intentional infliction of minor bodily harm. The leadership of the Lviv Regional CC and the SP announced that they are launching an internal official investigation to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the potential unlawful use of physical force by the military commissars. They called on the media to refrain from premature conclusions until the investigation is complete.

This is the second serious incident in Lviv in the past ten days, after a crowd of citizens overturned a TCC car on July 8 during a similar forced mobilization action.