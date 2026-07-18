In a written statement carried by state media on Saturday night, Iran's Supreme Leader Moytaba Khamenei said that Donald Trump's signature on the US-Iran framework agreement “is worthless and invalid“. His words officially end a brief ceasefire agreed in June.

Khamenei accused Washington of repeated violations of the memorandum. According to Reuters, the Iranian leader stressed that the US actions demonstrate the lack of any credibility in President Trump. His position comes amid escalating airstrikes in the region, reports the news portal Axios.

After the collapse of the agreement, the US military renewed the blockade of Iranian ports, reports the Bulgarian National Radio. In response, Iran launched strikes on oil and energy facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, Iran International reported.

The conflict between the two countries is entering a critical phase, and world markets are already reporting a serious spike in oil prices.