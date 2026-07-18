Two US soldiers killed in Jordan

Two US servicemen were killed and another remains missing in Jordan after a massive ballistic missile and drone attack launched by Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the incident, which occurred during a mission to defend the Al-Azraq air base. Four other US soldiers were wounded in the attack and later released from hospital.

The conflict between the US and Iran has escalated sharply in the past week. Washington has carried out seven consecutive nights of air strikes against Iranian military infrastructure, logistics facilities and underground weapons depots near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. In response, Tehran launched a massive barrage of airstrikes on US assets and allied countries in the Middle East, including Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

The Jordanian army said its air defense systems had intercepted and shot down 10 Iranian missiles that had entered its airspace, but some of the strikes had reached their targets. President Donald Trump's administration is under increasing political pressure to contain the situation, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that it will not stop the attacks until the US ends its air campaign.