Massive drone attack in Moscow region: 61 injured

A total of 61 people have been injured after a massive drone attack in the Moscow region, local emergency services reported at 20:45 Bulgarian time, Al Jazeera reported. According to medical authorities in the region, nine of the injured are in critical condition, with doctors fighting for their lives in specialized hospitals.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that over the past 24 hours, air defenses have neutralized a total of 123 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions. According to the official statement, quoted by Reuters (www.reuters.com), the drones were intercepted and destroyed as part of a large-scale defensive operation.

The attack caused serious material damage to industrial infrastructure. Two large logistics centers and warehouses used for storing goods were hit. Falling debris from the downed devices also caused a localized fire at an oil depot in the Moscow region, regional authorities confirmed to CNN (www.cnn.com) correspondents. Fire and rescue teams continue to work at the site.

For their part, Ukrainian sources confirmed the strikes deep inside Russian territory, indicating that the attacked facilities are used for military logistics and supply.