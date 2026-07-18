Orban: Arbitrariness in Hungary has begun

Political tensions in Budapest have escalated to the limit. Former Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that “the arbitrary rule of the new Hungarian government is already underway“.

The sharp comment of the “Fidesz“ leader came immediately after it became clear that President Tamás Sujók had signed the controversial constitutional amendment, prematurely terminating his mandate. According to Orban, this action is a clear sign of dismantling the rule of law by the new Prime Minister Péter Magyar.

The constitutional crisis deepened after the Hungarian parliament, in which the “Tisza“ party of the Magyar party, which holds a two-thirds supermajority, voted to forcibly remove the head of state. Suyok had five days to sign the amendments or face impeachment proceedings. The current president decided to sign the law, but in an official statement accused the government of violating the constitutional order and manipulating public opinion.

In addition to Suyok's removal, the new reforms provide for a radical purge of the judiciary, including the retirement of constitutional judges over the age of 70. Opposition leader and former prime minister Viktor Orban described the changes as an “act of tyranny“ and warned that the repression that is directed against the president today could affect every Hungarian citizen tomorrow.