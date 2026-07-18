One person was killed and four others were injured in another sharp attack by Ukrainian armed forces on a passenger bus in Russia's Belgorod region.

The attack was carried out using a suicide drone, state news agency TASS reported.

The incident is part of Kiev's escalating campaign of airstrikes on Russian border regions, Al Jazeera (aljazeera.com) reported in its summary. According to local health authorities in Belgorod, the four injured were transported to hospital with varying degrees of shrapnel injuries and burns, and the vehicle was completely destroyed.

The Russian Defense Ministry informed RIA Novosti in a statement that over the past 24 hours, Russian air defenses had intercepted dozens of drones over the area, but this particular drone managed to hit civilian transport. There has been no official comment from the Ukrainian side on the case, as Kiev traditionally does not take direct responsibility for strikes on Russian territory, observers told Reuters.