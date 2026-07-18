Tanker attacked off Oman

A commercial oil tanker has been the target of a military attack in the Arabian Sea, off the eastern coast of Oman. The incident was recorded about 100 kilometers (about 54 nautical miles) east of the key port of Duqm. The news was officially confirmed by the Royal Navy's Maritime Trade Coordination Center (UKMTO), reports the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency. (bta.bg/bg/news/world/1169675-tanker-e-bil-atakuvan-na-okolo-100-kilometra-iztochno-ot-bregovete-na-oman-saob).

According to the initial maritime security bulletin, the vessel came under fire or interception as part of “ongoing intense military activity“ in the region. The Emergency Situations Department reported that international authorities are already conducting a detailed investigation, but have not yet disclosed the tanker's flag or details about the condition of the crew.

Tensions in the Middle East and around the Strait of Hormuz have escalated sharply in recent weeks due to renewed direct clashes between the armed forces of the United States and Iran, notes Reuters (reuters.com). This is the third serious incident in the last 48 hours, after two other ships were attacked with missiles and shells in the southern sea corridor, experts from Wanaaen (wanaen.com/new-security-incident-reported-for-tanker-off-omans-coast/). Shipping companies are advised to pass through the area with increased caution.