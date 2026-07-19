Hell under the sky: Missiles hit Kiev, Stavropol burns

The war between Russia and Ukraine has escalated sharply over the past 24 hours with massive mutual strikes in the rear. To 04:20 Bulgarian time on July 19 the situation at several critical points remains extremely tense.

Ballistic terror over Kiev: There are casualties and destruction

The Ukrainian capital was rocked by a series of powerful explosions after Russian forces launched a wave of ballistic missiles. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) and Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the attack caused serious damage in several areas of the city.

Officially, one person was killed as a result of enemy shelling. Extensive material damage was caused:

Residential buildings: Private houses and multi-storey blocks are burning in the Shevchenkivsky and Svyatoshynsky districts.

Private houses and multi-storey blocks are burning in the Shevchenkivsky and Svyatoshynsky districts. Commercial infrastructure: Large fires broke out in shopping centers in the Dnipro region.

Large fires broke out in shopping centers in the Dnipro region. Automobiles and transport: Dozens of vehicles are engulfed in flames, and the ceiling of the “Lukyanovska“ metro station was partially collapsed by the shock wave.

Emergency services are working at the scene to control the fire and search for survivors under the rubble. According to data cited by independent media such as Kyiv Independent (kyivindependent.com) and the news agency UNN (unn.ua), the attack was carried out with dozens of missiles from the Iskander-M, S-400 and Zircon complexes.

Explosions in Sumy, Zaporizhia, Odessa and blockade of the Crimean bridge

The air alert covered a large part of Ukraine. Loud explosions were reported in the city Sumi, as well as on the territory of Zaporozhye region and the port city of Odessa. Authorities are urging citizens to stay in shelters until the danger passes.

In parallel, traffic on the strategic Crimean Bridge has been completely suspended. The official reasons for the closure are not reported in detail, but this is happening against the backdrop of intensified Ukrainian operations to limit Russian logistics in the Black Sea.

Retaliatory strike: Oil depot in Stavropol burns

Ukraine's counteroffensive with drones is also intensifying. In the industrial zone near the Russian city Stavropol (in the area of the Vyazniki farm) a huge fire broke out after a drone attack.

The Governor of the Stavropol Territory Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed the incident. Local sources and OSINT analysts, quoted by media outlets such as Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua), shared footage of burning tankers at a local oil depot. There are currently no reports of casualties on Russian territory in this particular strike.