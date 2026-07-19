Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed startling statistics on the monthly losses of the Russian army in the occupied Zaporizhia region, BTA reported.

According to his statement on the social network X, the intensive defensive actions and successful long-range strikes by Ukrainian forces have dramatically increased the price the Kremlin pays for its aggression. Military reports confirm that in certain areas of the southern front, the number of Russian servicemen killed per square kilometer exceeds critical limits, and Moscow is finding it increasingly difficult to replace its losses of manpower and equipment.

Donald Trump's Diplomatic Balance

An analysis by the prestigious American publication “The New York Times“ has revealed the surprising reason why US President Donald Trump is delaying the adoption of new tough sanctions against Russia [fakti.bg]. Sources from Washington indicate that the White House is deliberately seeking diplomatic flexibility in the stalled negotiations with Moscow [fakti.bg]. The administration's aim is to keep the channels of communication open for a possible ceasefire, which temporarily prevents the implementation of the so-called “hell sanctions“ in the Senate [fakti.bg].

The Kremlin's New Tactics: Why is Kiev being attacked with S-400?

Military experts explained the increased Russian strikes against the capital Kiev with redirected S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems [investor.bg, dw.com]. The main reasons for the change in tactics are two: