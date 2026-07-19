Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Netanyahu receives Argentine ambassador and wishes him victory in the World Cup

Netanyahu receives Argentine ambassador and wishes him victory in the World Cup

Tonight Argentina faces Spain in the final

Jul 19, 2026 08:07 77

Netanyahu receives Argentine ambassador and wishes him victory in the World Cup - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished the Argentine national team victory in the World Cup final. He conveyed this message to Argentine President Javier Mejillo during a meeting with the South American republic's ambassador, Rabbi Simon Axel Vahnish.

A video recording of Netanyahu's meeting with the Argentine diplomat was released by the prime minister's press office. The ambassador presented the prime minister with a World Cup ball of the same model used in the matches and a jersey of the Argentine national team. Vahnish also allowed Netanyahu to listen to a voice message from Miley on his phone, translating it from Spanish to Hebrew.

The Israeli prime minister immediately dictated a response, alternating between Hebrew and English, and wished the Argentine national team victory in the final match against Spain on July 19. “Javier, you are a friend, a true friend. We support you, we support Argentina in many ways, including tomorrow. Good luck!“, Netanyahu said.