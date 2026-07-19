Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished the Argentine national team victory in the World Cup final. He conveyed this message to Argentine President Javier Mejillo during a meeting with the South American republic's ambassador, Rabbi Simon Axel Vahnish.

A video recording of Netanyahu's meeting with the Argentine diplomat was released by the prime minister's press office. The ambassador presented the prime minister with a World Cup ball of the same model used in the matches and a jersey of the Argentine national team. Vahnish also allowed Netanyahu to listen to a voice message from Miley on his phone, translating it from Spanish to Hebrew.

The Israeli prime minister immediately dictated a response, alternating between Hebrew and English, and wished the Argentine national team victory in the final match against Spain on July 19. “Javier, you are a friend, a true friend. We support you, we support Argentina in many ways, including tomorrow. Good luck!“, Netanyahu said.