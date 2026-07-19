Security beefed up at Trump Correspondents' Dinner

The White House Correspondents' Association reception, postponed to July 24 due to the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump on April 25, will be held with increased security, the New York Post reported.

Trump earlier confirmed that he would speak at the reception, which will be held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, a former property of his company in downtown Washington.

The New York Post notes that electronic tickets will be introduced for dinner attendees. The new venue is significantly smaller than the previous one, making it easier for the Secret Service to screen attendees and reducing the chances of uninvited guests entering the event, the publication added. "We are confident in the security plan for this event," Secret Service spokesman Tom Lynch told the newspaper, noting that agents have worked with the venue before.

The shooting took place on April 25 at the Washington Hilton Hotel in the US capital during the association's annual reception, which was attended by the entire top US administration, including Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. The shooter was arrested and identified as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen. It was later determined that he had previously booked a room at the Washington Hilton and was able to bring in a weapon.

Allen is charged with attempted assassination of the President of the United States, transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.