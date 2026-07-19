53 rescued from ferry that capsized off Guyana coast

Rescuers have managed to rescue 53 people from a ferry that capsized off the coast of Guyana, according to the country's Ministry of Public Works.

“To date, 53 people have been rescued during the search and rescue operation launched in response to a distress call from the MV Barima late on the night of July 18,“ the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Public Works Minister Juan Egil said that at least 116 people, including crew members, were on board the capsized ferry. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unknown.