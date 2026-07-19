Historic meeting in Washington for peace in Lebanon

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, AFP reports.

This is the first visit by a Lebanese head of state to the US capital since 2009. The key talks are taking place against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire and efforts to conclude a lasting peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Disarmament of „Hezbollah“ and sovereignty of Beirut

During the talks at the State Department, the two leaders discussed details of the implementation of the trilateral framework agreement. The official spokesman for the State Department, Tommy Pigott, confirmed that Rubio praised the courage of the Lebanese government. Washington fully supports Beirut's quest to restore its full sovereignty, to disarm the „Hezbollah“ group and dismantle its terrorist infrastructure, The Jerusalem Pos reports].

The number one American diplomat stressed that the United States will continue to assist in Lebanon's economic recovery. Security in the Middle East remains a top priority for the White House.

What does the peace plan with Israel provide?

Negotiations between Lebanon and Israel began in April under the auspices of the United States. The main highlights of the peace plan include:

Pilot Zones: Israeli forces must withdraw from South Lebanon, ceding positions to the official Lebanese army;

Israeli forces must withdraw from South Lebanon, ceding positions to the official Lebanese army; Military Coordination: A trilateral military coordination group is being established, facilitated by the US;

A trilateral military coordination group is being established, facilitated by the US; Resistance from “Hezbollah“: The Shiite movement categorically rejects the agreement and organizes protest rallies in the city of Tyre.

Upcoming meeting with Donald Trump

The Lebanese president's diplomatic mission to the United States continues in full force. On Tuesday Joseph Aoun will be received by US President Donald Trump at the White House, BNR reports. Aoun is expected to present a written proposal for dealing with the arsenal of “Hezbollah“ and to demand stronger pressure on Israel for a final withdrawal of troops from Lebanese territory.