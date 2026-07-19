Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he is holding intensive consultations with experienced military commanders on the situation on the battlefield and the country's future defense strategy. In his traditional evening address, the head of state emphasized that the purpose of the talks is a detailed assessment of the next proactive steps to end the war under conditions that guarantee Ukraine's security. News Agency Ukrinform (ukrinform.net) reports that key figures from the army participated in the talks, including Mykhailo Drapati (Commander of the Joint Forces), Volodymyr Gorbatyuk (Deputy Chief of the General Staff), and Oleg Apostol (Commander of the Airborne Assault Troops).

According to analyses by Kyiv Post (kyivpost.com), Zelensky's diplomatic and operational offensive coincides with a complicated domestic political situation in Kiev. A series of protests demanding the return of the previously dismissed Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov have provoked serious public discussions about changes in the army leadership. Media such as The Financial Times (ft.com) reported that the presidential administration is considering a possible reshuffle of the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, although an official decision has not yet been made, and current talks on the front line focus mainly on tactical needs and drone deliveries.

The head of state announced that decisive talks are ahead, in which the views of commanders from all levels of the defense forces will be summarized. The news portal Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua) adds that the focus of the new strategy will be to accelerate technological innovations at the front and optimize logistics to ensure that Ukraine achieves its goals on the battlefield.