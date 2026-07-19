Netanyahu and Israel react sharply to New York mayor

The international scandal between Israel and the local government in New York has escalated sharply in recent hours.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's diplomatic mission to the UN reacted sharply to the statement of the new mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, who announced that he was exploring legal options to arrest the Israeli leader.

Mamdani said in an interview with the “New York Times“ that Netanyahu is a “war criminal“ and his place is in The Hague. He confirmed that his administration is consulting with legal experts on whether the New York Police Department (NYPD) can execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The reason for the planned detention is the prime minister's expected visit to the UN General Assembly in September.

Israel's response: “This is anti-Americanism“

Benjamin Netanyahu himself rejected Mamdani's threats on the radio broadcast „Sid and Friends in the Morning“. The Prime Minister directly accused the mayor of supporting the radical group „Hamas“ and displaying secret anti-American sentiments. „He condemns Israel – the only democracy that stands shoulder to shoulder with American values“, the Israeli Prime Minister said.

The diplomatic offensive was supported by Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon. In an official position on the social network X, Danon wrote: „If anyone should be arrested, it is Mayor Zohran Mamdani“. He assured that Netanyahu would arrive in New York and deliver his address to the UN with pride. Israeli Consul General Ofir Akunis also urged the mayor to focus on governing the city rather than meddling in geopolitics.

Legal hurdles to Mamdani's plans

Legal experts and US federal authorities have been quick to temper the New York mayor's enthusiasm. As analysts noted in „CNN“ and „Fox News“, such an arrest is practically impossible:

Lack of jurisdiction: The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute and does not recognize the legitimacy of the International Criminal Court.

The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute and does not recognize the legitimacy of the International Criminal Court. Diplomatic immunity: The UN Headquarters Agreement guarantees full diplomatic immunity to foreign heads of state when visiting the organization.

The UN Headquarters Agreement guarantees full diplomatic immunity to foreign heads of state when visiting the organization. Federal supremacy: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Walz called Mamdani's remarks "pure political theater," reminding him that federal laws take precedence over local mayors' decisions.

The administration of President Donald Trump, which recently launched a campaign to limit the influence of the ICC, has also taken a hard line in defense of Israel, making the threats by the New York City local government legally unenforceable.