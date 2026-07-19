Drone attack in Zaporizhia: 2 dead, 42 injured

Two people were killed and 42 were injured, including eight children, after a massive drone attack in Zaporozhyeon Sunday evening.

Official authorities confirmed that the attack was carried out in a densely populated residential area, causing extensive destruction and heavy fires in civilian objects.

According to statements by the regional military administration, quoted by world agencies (bta.bg and pravda.com.ua), the explosions were recorded in the late hours of July 19, 2026. Emergency services teams immediately began rescue operations to extract people buried under the rubble of the destroyed buildings.

Main consequences of the attack:

Civilian casualties: Rescuers recovered the bodies of two dead, and dozens of injured were hospitalized in critical condition (unn.ua).

Rescuers recovered the bodies of two dead, and dozens of injured were hospitalized in critical condition (unn.ua). Injured children: A total of eight minors received injuries of varying severity (mezha.net).

A total of eight minors received injuries of varying severity (mezha.net). Material damage: There was serious damage to high-rise apartment buildings, private houses and local critical infrastructure.

An air alert in the area remained in effect for hours as Ukraine's air defense forces attempted to neutralize the waves of attacking drones. Local hospitals are working under increased pressure to provide emergency medical care to all injured citizens.