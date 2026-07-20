Trump demands Carney control wildfires in Canada

In a dynamic diplomatic and media marathon, US President Donald Trump brought to the fore the issues of economic pressure, electoral security and global sports, leading world media reported at 4:45 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 20, 2026.

A firm tone to Ottawa over wildfires

The American leader issued a serious warning to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over the large-scale wildfires in Canada, the smoke of which is choking a number of American cities and worsening air quality. Trump accused the Canadian government of mismanagement of forests and threatened to add the costs of dealing with pollution directly to the tariffs that Canada currently pays. The two leaders are expected to hold an urgent phone call, the media giant BBC News reported in a live report (bbc.com/news/live/cd9w8xk75ndt).

Ready to negotiate with China on the election

On the political front, Donald Trump has shown unexpected flexibility, announcing his willingness to discuss the issue of foreign interference in the election directly with Beijing. Although the president has previously accused China of a large-scale disinformation campaign related to the 2020 vote, he has expressed his intention to hold talks on the issue during the planned state visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the United States in September. China's Foreign Ministry has categorically rejected the accusations, calling them "pure fabrications," Reuters reported (reuters.com/world/us/trump-alleges-china-committed-2020-election-fraud-2026-07-17/).

Calm after World Cup final

Trump demonstrated complete composure and good spirits after the World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time. The American president, who arrived at the stadium by helicopter and watched the match in the company of FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, personally presented the World Cup to the Spaniards. Sources at the scene, quoted by The Washington Post (washingtonpost.com/sports/2026/07/19/live-updates-argentina-spain-face-off-2026-world-cup-final/), confirm that Trump does not seem disappointed by the defeat of Lionel Messi and Argentina, but was satisfied with the glorious end of the World Cup on American soil.