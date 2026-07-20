Iran Attacks US Planes in Jordan

Washington and Tehran have entered a dangerous phase of direct military confrontation after the Iranian The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a massive attack with ballistic missiles and drones against US military aircraft in Jordan.

The strike was carried out as part of the large-scale operation “Nasr-2“ (Victory 2) and was aimed directly at the key military base “Al Azraq“ (Al-Muafak Salti) on Jordanian territory. According to information from the Iranian state agency Tasnim, quoted by the world media, the attack hit aircraft shelters and a parking ramp, with Tehran claiming that it was destroyed at least two fighter jets and three other US military aircraft, causing serious damage to infrastructure.

Casualties, damage and US response

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the serious incident, officially announcing that two American service members died at the scene, and a third was declared missing before his remains were later found in the impact zone. Four more soldiers were urgently evacuated to hospitals in Jordan. According to data published on the website of the Reuters news agency (www.reuters.com), the White House responded immediately, launching an eighth consecutive night of intensive air strikes against IRGC targets in Iran, aimed at “punishing quickly” perpetrators and undermine Iranian military capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict quickly spread to neighboring countries. In addition to the strike in Jordan, Iranian missiles and drones attacked U.S. positions and civilian infrastructure in Kuwait and Bahrain, causing a massive fire at a Kuwaiti power plant and water distillation plant.

A complete blockade and a threat to the global economy

The escalation progressed dramatically after the regime in Tehran announced that will not abide by the interim peace agreement with the United States signed in June. Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has officially declared that Donald Trump's signature is “completely useless“. In response, the US president has imposed a complete naval blockade of Iranian ports, while The IRGC has declared the Strait of Hormuz completely closed. This has led to a collapse of shipping in the region, through which one-fifth of the world's oil passes, provoking a sharp jump in fuel prices around the world.

The Jordanian armed forces announced that they had managed to intercept some of the missiles that entered their airspace, but categorically stated that they would not allow their territory to become a battlefield. An official report on the development of the crisis by BBC News (www.bbc.com) noted that the US State Department had already issued the highest level of warning for US citizens throughout the Middle East due to the unpredictable risk of regional war.