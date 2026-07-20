The new Prime Minister in London! Andy Burnham in the eyes of the British press

The new leader of the British Labour Party Andy Burnham becomes the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom today. The change of “Downing Street“ number 10 is a major topic in the local press.

V. “The Guardian“ notes that as the Labour leader visits the King today to accept the post and begin cabinet appointments in the afternoon, he will say that “Britain must be honest about the challenges“. In his first address from “Downing Street” Burnham will seek to bring an optimistic but realistic note about the problems facing Britain and which he must deal with. He is expected to say the country faces a moment of “reflection and resolution“, after previously saying he was prepared to spend political capital on solving major problems such as social care, which will require additional funding. He is likely to take steps to reduce household bills and open the door to more oil and gas drilling in the North Sea despite the negative reaction of environmentalists and MPs, the publication notes.

W. “Financial Times“ draws attention to what is expected in the “decisive first 100 days“ of Burnham's administration, which “promises big changes but will face many tests in its first months in “Downing Street“: from the wars in Ukraine and Iran to the regulation of artificial intelligence and immigration reform. Burnham is seeking to present his administration as radical and ready to reshape the state and undo "decades of neoliberalism". One of his specific ideas is the creation of a "Number 10 North" unit, based in Manchester, which will be the basis of his attempts to decentralize and transfer more powers from London to the regions. At the same time, Burnham is expected to decide whether he intends to pursue closer relations with the European Union - and in which areas.

“The first 100 days are crucial in setting the course of the government in terms of its priorities and policy agenda - for the entire apparatus of government. It is also crucial in creating a good impression in the minds of voters. Missteps risk creating a perception that can be difficult to change,” Will Jennings, professor of politics and public policy at the University of Southampton.

The former mayor of Manchester has promised to make politics "less toxic", improve living standards across the country and "bring back the hope we've all been missing", the Independent reports, noting that critics and supporters of the new prime minister will soon be pressing him to provide details of how he will deliver on his promises. "It would only be possible if he could generate significant economic growth, because the lack of growth is what really holds the country back", Manchester-based journalist Josh Herman, who has followed Burnham's career for many years, told the paper. Attention will quickly turn to who Burnham will appoint to his cabinet. He is expected to make changes to Starmer's team, especially in the key finance, home and foreign affairs posts. minister.

The cost of living allowance is a "first step" for Andy Burnham at No. 10, the Times notes. The publication notes that the new prime minister wants to prove that "it is possible to do things differently" and that he will offer the people "tangible improvements" - the first step in a ten-year plan to restructure the British economy. In a separate article, the newspaper notes that "Thames Water" - the largest private water company in the country, which manages the purification and processing of water in the British capital and its surroundings, is already preparing for concessions to Andy Burnham's new government in a last-ditch attempt to avoid the troubled water company being placed under special administration by the incoming prime minister.

Burnham is set to expand the reach of the state by planning a full campaign of nationalisations, the Daily Telegraph has revealed. The Labour leader is targeting public ownership of key industries - a move that will be seen as an attack on business. Labour plans to nationalise Thames Water and make local bus services publicly owned, following a model pioneered by Burnham when he was mayor of Manchester, are expected to be implemented. According to the newspaper, the new prime minister risks damaging the country's growth prospects by shattering the post-Margaret Thatcher consensus that market forces should shape public services. Rumours of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology being dismantled have been criticised by AI leaders as "modern-day Luddism". They say it would be a mistake to deprioritize the high-tech industry at a time of global expansion and growth potential.

According to the Daily Express, one of Burnham's main challenges will be finding an extra £4.7 billion for defence in his first budget. According to the paper, "this gaping hole was a parting gift from outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who recently announced the long-delayed Defence Investment Plan without fully explaining how it would be funded." The Conservatives have described the plan as "slow-acting poison" for Burnham, while Burnham's Labour allies have described it as "a landmine". "Filling this black hole will require some tough decisions, such as cutting welfare benefits." However, the publication doubts that Burnham will resort to this option, which will not be well received by his party colleagues, adds the Daily Express.

The left-wing newspaper The Morning Star draws attention to Burnham's promise to give the people a "breath of fresh air" in relation to the rising cost of living. According to the publication, he is "fully aware" that Britain has had seven prime ministers in the last decade. He is expected to emphasize the need for more stable and responsible politics. Burnham's allies claim that today he will promise "tangible improvements".

The tabloid The Daily Mail notes that the former Manchester mayor will make promises while trying to ignore calls for a general election. "Now the 'King of the North' must fight to win over voters across the country," the publication says, noting that he is only popular in Manchester, while residents of the southern parts of the country do not believe that Burnham will speak for them.