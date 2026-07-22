Viktor Orban calls for rebellion: New political system is illegitimate! Stand up to Magyar tyranny

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on his supporters to restore democracy in the country, which has been trampled on by the new government, Reuters reported.

Orban posted a "Declaration of Resistance" on Facebook shortly after prosecutors raided his Fidesz party's offices. The prosecutors' office said the raids were related to an investigation into misuse of funds.

The former Hungarian prime minister said that servers containing a database and emails of party members had been seized from the Fidesz headquarters. He said this was a politically motivated move aimed at making the activities of Fidesz legally impossible.

According to him, Hungary has ceased to be a democratic state after the adopted constitutional amendment terminating the terms of office of the president and the president of the Constitutional Court. "Tisza", the party of Prime Minister Péter Magyar, denies taking an authoritarian position towards its political opponents.

Orbán believes that the new political system created in this way is illegitimate. He assured that "Fidesz" will fight with all possible means against the abuse of power.