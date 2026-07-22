The spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces, General Abolfazl Shekarchi, said today that Tehran's enemies are unable to identify where the country manufactures its missiles, despite having deployed all possible spy tools, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported, quoted by BTA.

Speaking about the “second imposed war” Shekarchi said that the enemy thought that it could defeat the Islamic Republic's army in one week and divide Iran the following week.

Regarding the analysis made by the armed forces after the operations “True Promise 1“ and “True Promise 2“, as well as after the military exercises “Egtedar“ („Power“ or „Authority“) Shekarchi said that a list of sensitive enemy targets was subsequently prepared and expanded.

He said that Iran's martyred Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had fully prepared the country for the third imposed war, including taking measures to replace himself and other commanders in the event of death.

„The Americans used all the weapons they had set aside for World War III against Iran, but they failed to achieve their goals,“ Shekarchi said.

He added that a data center established in the United Arab Emirates more than 20 years ago with the support of American, European and „Zionist“ representatives, was intended to control the entire West Asian region and parts of the rest of the world.

“Twenty years of efforts were destroyed in this war“, he said.

Shekarchi also said that the enemy had lost about 14 main strategic bases and 3 auxiliary bases in the region, or a total of 17 key sites, representing more than five decades of investment.

“The enemies are confused despite all their intelligence gathering means and do not know where we manufacture our missiles“, he said.

Iran denied earlier in the day that it had carried out activities at the fortified underground nuclear site, called Pickaxe Mountain, after US President Donald Trump threatened to strike the area, DPA reported.

The US information about nuclear activities at the site in central Iran “is not nothing more than a fabricated pretext for aggression, destruction and sabotage“, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei wrote in an article in Ex.

Iran's nuclear activities have been fully declared to the International Atomic Energy Agency, he added.

Trump threatened to attack the site several times during his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun yesterday. “We will hit this area very soon and very hard“, he said at the time.

The site is located in a mountain south of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility. There is almost no publicly available information about the purpose of the underground site.

Its construction began after a fire and explosion severely damaged an above-ground assembly hall for advanced centrifuges at Natanz in July 2020. Iran said at the time that it was sabotage.