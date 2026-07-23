Mine explodes on tanker, killing two on Iraqi border

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that an oil tanker burst into flames near the strategic Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine.

The incident is part of an escalating conflict that has seen key Iranian cities and border posts attacked.

The IRGC command confirmed that the vessel had suffered serious damage in the southern corridor of the strait. According to an official statement by Iranian state media IRNA, Tehran accused US forces of directing ships through dangerous, mined routes and warned that the strait remained completely closed to commercial commodities.

In parallel with the maritime escalation, the situation on land has also deteriorated sharply. According to the world news agency Xinhua, at least two people were killed in a rocket strike near the passenger terminal at the Shalamcheh checkpoint on the Iran-Iraq border. Local authorities in Khuzestan province confirmed the deaths, while the injured were hospitalized.

In recent hours, Iran's air defense forces have been put on full alert after a series of powerful explosions in two major cities – Southwest Endymeshk and the coastal Busher. According to materials from The Jerusalem Post, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has launched another wave of airstrikes against Iranian military infrastructure. In Bushehr, home to the country's only civilian nuclear power plant, a neighboring military facility was hit, with air defense systems reportedly activated. The area around Endymeshk has also been targeted by tactical missiles targeting logistics and transport arteries.

The international community has expressed serious concerns about global energy supplies, as the Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important crude oil transfer corridor.