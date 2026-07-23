A wave of heavy explosions was recorded in Sevastopol, Sumy, and Odessa, as Ukraine launched a large-scale offensive on the international diplomatic scene and made serious personnel shakeups in its foreign policy apparatus.

Military Escalation: Attacks on Key Sites

Loud explosions were reported overnight and early in the morning in the Russian-occupied city Sevastopol, according to local news channels and eyewitnesses. Almost simultaneously, Russian forces launched air strikes on critical and port infrastructure in Sumi and Odessa. In recent days, Ukrainian drones have attacked over a dozen ships from the Russian “shadow fleet“ in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, which provoked a sharp response from Moscow.

Emergency appeal to the UN Security Council

In response to the increased Russian attacks on commercial and civilian vessels in the Black Sea, Ukraine officially calls for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga is calling for urgent international intervention to protect global food security and the free shipping corridor. Kiev accuses Russia of targeted terror and blocking of sea routes.

Diplomatic castling: Zelensky frees Chentsov

In parallel with the military events, the president Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree officially dismissing Vsevolod Chentsov from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the European Union. The decision comes in the context of a large-scale restructuring of the Ukrainian government and diplomatic corps that began earlier this month, notes BTA. Chentsov was a key figure in the negotiations for Kiev's accelerated integration into the bloc, and the motives for his replacement are still being clarified.