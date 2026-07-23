A modern Russian fighter jet crashed near Moscow

A Russian military plane has crashed in the Moscow region. The crash occurred during a training exercise, Ukrainian publication Focus reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the crash occurred during a military exercise in the Moscow region.

The crashed aircraft is said to be a Su-57, a modern fighter jet developed by Russia.

According to information from the RIA Novosti news agency, the pilot managed to eject in time using the emergency rescue system and survived, and an inspection is being carried out at the crash site to determine the causes of the technical incident.

The Su-57 is a Russian fifth-generation multi-role fighter. It is designed to gain air superiority, intercept other aircraft, and strike ground and sea targets. The aircraft can use guided missiles and aerial bombs, and is also equipped with radar stealth technology.

We recall that on June 15, 2026, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation. The Russian Ministry of Defense said at the time that the aircraft crashed during an approach after a planned training flight, and the crew ejected. According to preliminary data, the cause of the crash was engine failure. The Tu-22M3 aircraft is used by Russia to strike Ukraine.