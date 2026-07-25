Drones hit warehouses and thermal power plant in Belgorod

On the night of July 25, the Russian border city of Belgorod was the target of a massive drone attack.

The strike caused large-scale fires in critical logistics and energy infrastructure facilities. As of 4:00 a.m. Bulgarian time, local emergency services and firefighters were continuing their attempts to control the fire.

According to data from local sources and publications in OSINT channels, explosions were heard in several areas of the city. The area of the thermal power plant was affected The Luch Thermal Power Plant, as well as the Yuzhna electrical substation. Footage of thick black smoke and heavy smog over the affected energy facilities is being circulated on social media. As a result of the strikes, serious power outages were recorded in parts of Belgorod.

In addition to the power grid, large logistics warehouses in the city were also hit. The acting governor of the Belgorod region, Alexander Shuvaev, confirmed damage to infrastructure and fires. According to him, there were injured civilians who have already been hospitalized for medical examinations. Authorities have urged residents to avoid travel and stay away from windows.

This attack is part of an escalating drone campaign against Russian rear and border targets. Over the past week, Ukraine has intensified strikes on logistics hubs, gas stations and military supply centers on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, „Kyiv Independent“, fontanka.ru, „RBK-Ukraine“