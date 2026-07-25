The open fire at the civil infrastructure facility of Moscow Highway in St. Petersburg is completely extinguished.

The information was officially confirmed by the city governor Alexander Beglov in the early hours of July 25. Dismantling of the compromised building structures has already begun at the scene of the incident.

After measurements by the competent authorities, no exceedance of the hygienic standards for air pollution was recorded, and the radiation situation in the area remains completely within the norms. The incident occurred after a massive night attack with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to Russian media, the strike affected the company's large-scale logistics complex Wildberries, located in the Shushary microdistrict on Moskovskoe Shosse.

Due to the incident, traffic in the area was temporarily diverted, and public transport changed its routes. From the management of the merged company RWB (Wildberries & Russ) reported that the staff was evacuated in a timely manner and, according to preliminary data, no employees were injured in the city. However, three injuries were reported at neighboring sites in the Leningrad Region.

Sources: „Kommersant“, „Delovoy Petersburg“ „RBK Petersburg“