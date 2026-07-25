Red Sea Escalation: Saudi Arabia Strikes Houthis

Saudi-led coalition strikes massive airstrikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The actions are a direct response to the rebels' attempt to impose a naval blockade and attack merchant ships in the Red Sea. Coalition military spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed that the operation in Hodeidah province had been successfully completed and had targeted protecting freedom of navigation.

According to information from the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi-flagged tanker The NCC MASA suffered minor damage to its hull after an attack on Friday. The ship and its crew are safe, and the vessel has now resumed its course towards its final destination. Yemeni Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah media outlet reported that the Saudi strikes hit targets on Kamaran Island and telecommunications infrastructure.

At the same time, tensions have also increased in the Gulf of Oman. The US Navy has launched a precision strike on a tanker that attempted to breach the blockade. Captain Tim Hawkins of the US Navy told the media that the vessel was neutralized by firing into the engine room after it ignored four consecutive warnings. The ship has been stopped from passing through Iranian ports.

The escalation threatens the fragile ceasefire in Yemen and has sparked a strong reaction from the UN. Special Envoy Hans Grundberg warned of the risk of a resumption of full-scale war.