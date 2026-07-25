US President Donald Trump officially confirmed that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a key visit to the United States next week.

The news was announced personally by Trump during his speech at the traditional White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Friday night. The information was quickly disseminated by the world news agency Reuters (reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-says-israeli-pm-netanyahu-will-visit-us-next-week-2026-07-25/).

According to the official statement from Netanyahu's office, the Israeli leader will travel to Washington on Monday, and his official meeting with Trump at the White House is scheduled for Tuesday. In addition to political talks, the Israeli prime minister's schedule also includes attending the funeral of the late US Senator Lindsey Graham.

During the same event, Donald Trump demonstrated his characteristic style and commented on the media pressure he has been subjected to recently. The president told those present that journalists call him every 3.7 minutes on his personal phone number. The statement underscores the unprecedented accessibility of the current US president, which analysts reported to Sky News earlier this year (youtube.com/watch?v=E0S2HPWGmsU). Most Washington correspondents now have direct access to Trump, changing the White House's traditional methods of communication.

The upcoming summit will take place at an extremely critical geopolitical moment. Talks between the two leaders will focus on the five-month-old conflict with Iran, the fate of the remaining hostages and the potential expansion of the Abraham Accords for normalizing relations in the Middle East.