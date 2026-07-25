Houthis attack Saudi city of Jizan with missiles VIDEO

Yemeni Houthi missile attack on strategic southern Saudi city Jizan.

The military and media wing of the Shiite group confirmed the operation in an official statement on its Telegram channel. According to initial reports from the scene, large fires broke out in the city's industrial areas as a result of falling debris.

The authorities in Riyadh reacted immediately by activating the Patriot air defense systems. Urgent air danger warnings were issued to residents of the provinces of Jizan and Yanbu. Local security forces called on citizens to remain in shelters until the threat was completely over.

Houthi officials announced that this attack was a direct response to yesterday's massive strikes by the Saudi coalition. Then, rebel logistics facilities in the port of Hodeidah and on the nearby island of Kamaran were bombed. The regional conflict is escalating dangerously, with the Houthis imposing a naval blockade on commercial ships and oil tankers in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, threatening the global economy.