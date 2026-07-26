On Saturday evening, a small unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) landed in close proximity to the residence of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The incident occurred in the “Givat HaAvot“ neighborhood in the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba in the West Bank, near the city of Hebron. The information was officially confirmed by his office, the Israeli news portal reports Ynet.

Ben-Gvir's office said the minister was informed of what happened by security authorities during Shabbat. According to the statement, the Israeli minister and his family are completely safe and there were no damages or injured citizens.

Teams of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) immediately arrived at the scene and removed the crashed vehicle for technical examination. Initial inspection showed that the aircraft was small and not equipped with explosives.

Despite initial concerns about a potential assassination attempt - given the recent foiling of a Hamas plot to attack the minister with explosive drones - the investigation quickly clarified the situation. According to the official military report, quoted by state media KAN and The Jerusalem Post, the device was used for amateur photography and belonged to a teenager living in the same neighborhood who lost control of it the day before.